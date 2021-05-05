Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $152.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.33 and a 200 day moving average of $132.28. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $153.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

