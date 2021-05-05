Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Short Interest Up 27.4% in April

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,300 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

UVE stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

