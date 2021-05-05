Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,815. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $444.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.