Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.