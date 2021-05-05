UnlimitedIP Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00085830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00068168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.99 or 0.00828878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00101382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,308.36 or 0.09302567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044677 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

