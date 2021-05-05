Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $466.70 million.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,261. Upwork has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -171.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.78.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

