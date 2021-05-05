Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%.

UE opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

