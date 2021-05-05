UREEQA (URQA) 1-Day Volume Hits $900,814.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $900,814.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00002284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00069489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00266307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $654.74 or 0.01159572 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00033404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $419.10 or 0.00742245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,267.20 or 0.99651959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

