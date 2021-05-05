US Bancorp DE Has $39.96 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,870 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,463 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQD opened at $131.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.50. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $125.52 and a 52 week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

