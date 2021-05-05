US Bancorp DE Has $69.38 Million Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.61% of Avalara worth $69,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $14,686,176. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

AVLR opened at $133.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.64. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.79 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

