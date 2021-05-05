US Bancorp DE Sells 2,086 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $62,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $666.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 228.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $703.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $770.71.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total transaction of $35,946,431.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,108,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock worth $146,453,666. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.