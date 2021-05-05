US Bancorp DE Sells 26,230 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,230 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $38,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 115,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $81.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

