US Bancorp DE Sells 28,919 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,919 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.95% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $57,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

