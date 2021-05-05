USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Position Cut by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USAC. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 15.9% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 49,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 320,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 120,522 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the period. 25.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

USAC opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.25. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

