USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Update

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 135,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

USAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the first quarter worth about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of USA Truck by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.70 million, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.