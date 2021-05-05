Usca Ria LLC Cuts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $206.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.95. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $206.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,432 shares of company stock valued at $82,957,803 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

