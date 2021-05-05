Usca Ria LLC Decreases Position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Usca Ria LLC cut its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,626 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 102.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

HQL opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.