Usca Ria LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RIV opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%.

In related news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $87,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,591 shares in the company, valued at $551,894.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $201,886.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,403 shares of company stock worth $1,072,576 over the last 90 days.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

