Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,032,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 524.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,578 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in FOX by 732.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 788,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 693,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FOX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,749,000 after purchasing an additional 434,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FOX by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 267,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

