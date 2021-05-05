Usca Ria LLC Trims Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.60 and a 1-year high of $163.66.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,215 shares of company stock worth $3,447,449. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

