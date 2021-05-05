USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007308 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00014845 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000123 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 70.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

