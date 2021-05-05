Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $316.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.47 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $338.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.38.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.64.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

