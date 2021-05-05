Valobit (VBIT) Price Tops $0.0140

Valobit (CURRENCY:VBIT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, Valobit has traded up 81.6% against the US dollar. One Valobit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Valobit has a total market capitalization of $14.05 million and approximately $28,043.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00065600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.98 or 0.00267686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.15 or 0.01154963 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00032403 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.49 or 0.00723942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,017.02 or 1.00201111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Valobit Profile

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,172,980 coins. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Valobit’s official website is valobit.io

Buying and Selling Valobit

