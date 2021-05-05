Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 2292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $2,627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 891,814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 94,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

