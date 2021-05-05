VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 2nd.

