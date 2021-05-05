VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $13,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,391,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 24,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

