Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Holdings Lifted by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 2.7% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $14,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 110,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $182.09. 108,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,932. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.12 and a 200 day moving average of $172.58.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

