Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $181.81. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.58. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $142.36 and a 12-month high of $183.81.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

