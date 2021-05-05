Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 10.9% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $54,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 42,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,855. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.