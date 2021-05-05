Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 992,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,063 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $48,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,825,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.