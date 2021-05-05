Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,394,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after buying an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,874,000 after buying an additional 51,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $193.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.65 and a 1-year high of $196.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.11 and its 200-day moving average is $177.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.