Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.76. 9,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,317. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

