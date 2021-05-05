Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.9% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

NASDAQ VONE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.44. 451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,537. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $196.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

