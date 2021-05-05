Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Kent Ziegler

Kent Ziegler increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 64.2% of Kent Ziegler’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kent Ziegler’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $382.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

