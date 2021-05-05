Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Reduced by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.24. The company had a trading volume of 35,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,332. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

