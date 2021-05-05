Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,620,000 after buying an additional 189,727 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,127 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.77. The stock had a trading volume of 56,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

