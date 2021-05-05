Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 28.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.9% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.34. 121,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,580. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $137.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.33 and a 200-day moving average of $122.25.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

