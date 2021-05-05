Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Varex Imaging updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.150-0.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.35 EPS.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.02 million, a P/E ratio of -42.07, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

