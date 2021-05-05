VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VECT opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. VectivBio has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $37.70.
VectivBio Company Profile
