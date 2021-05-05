Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VECO. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VECO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. 22,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,963. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

