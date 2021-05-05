Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Raised to $29.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VECO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,636,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,459,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

