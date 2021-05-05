Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

VEEV opened at $264.27 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.24 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.49, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

