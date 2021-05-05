Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Down 4.7%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.12. 16,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,764,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $5,801,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 621.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 169,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $4,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

