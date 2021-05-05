Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 2,402 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of DUK opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $101.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

