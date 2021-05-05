Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $337,000 Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.84.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 501,572 shares of company stock valued at $94,782,553 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.75 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

