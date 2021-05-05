Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $440,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,759,837.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,192 shares of company stock worth $12,681,786 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $371.42 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

