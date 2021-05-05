Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after acquiring an additional 671,549 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 967,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 358,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after acquiring an additional 330,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 263,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.46.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

