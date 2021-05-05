Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $349.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.26. The company has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.