Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Shares of VRSK traded down $13.81 on Wednesday, reaching $174.71. 17,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.75. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $151.18 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.91.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

