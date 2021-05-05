Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.
Shares of VRSK traded down $13.81 on Wednesday, reaching $174.71. 17,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.75. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $151.18 and a 52-week high of $210.66.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.91.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
Read More: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.