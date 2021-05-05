Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $188.52. The stock had a trading volume of 634,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,925. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $151.18 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

